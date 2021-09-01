Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Up to $89.98

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.98, but opened at $95.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $93.95, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

