UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UGI stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. 14,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

