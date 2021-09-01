UBS Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $300.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $300.00 price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com stock opened at $265.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.60. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $245.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 147,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

