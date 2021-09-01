UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €57.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.91 ($70.48).

EPA BNP opened at €53.73 ($63.21) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.80. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

