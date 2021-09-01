Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.59.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,629,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,296,820. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

