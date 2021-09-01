Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $585.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $517.95.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $485.70 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $476.59 and a 200-day moving average of $444.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 130.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

