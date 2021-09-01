Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Truist lifted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

TWTR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,274,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,697,092. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

