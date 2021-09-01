Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:TRQ traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$18.96. 61,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,957. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

