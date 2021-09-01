Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

