TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TuanChe stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. TuanChe has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.15.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TuanChe by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TuanChe by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuanChe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

