TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TTEC were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in TTEC by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TTEC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $644,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,369 shares of company stock worth $6,451,674. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. Research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

