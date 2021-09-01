TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TRST opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $118,326 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

