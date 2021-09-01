Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$45.43 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 1.7162272 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

