Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $453.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $455.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.