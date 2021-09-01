Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 3,584 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $230.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

