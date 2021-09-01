Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 19.7% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 242,925 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $2,049,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

WTRG opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

