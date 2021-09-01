Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,654,890 shares of company stock worth $930,275,801. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $379.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $382.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

