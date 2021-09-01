Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 74,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACA. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 260,064 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

