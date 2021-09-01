Trent A. Basarsky Sells 2,003 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $70,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trent A. Basarsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.36 million and a PE ratio of -29.03. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the second quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $116,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

