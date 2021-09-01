Tremont Mortgage Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 111.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMT opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

