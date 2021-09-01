TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Update

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 29th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 836,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TransUnion by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $122.62. The stock had a trading volume of 730,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,368. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $122.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.