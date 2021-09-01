Traders Buy High Volume of CEVA Put Options (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 841 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.67, a PEG ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. CEVA has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

