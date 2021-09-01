Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to post $106.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.75 million and the lowest is $105.87 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $95.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $412.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $454.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE TSQ opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $210.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

