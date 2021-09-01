Tokenomy (TEN) Price Reaches $0.0815 on Top Exchanges

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Tokenomy has a market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $444,933.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokenomy has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00131305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00845261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Tokenomy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

