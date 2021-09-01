Timothy Kapalka Sells 2,070 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Kapalka also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Timothy Kapalka sold 400 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $17,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,162. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -462.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 99,755.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.