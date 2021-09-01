Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilray.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 230.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 738.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $19,950,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 221.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 641,138 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

