Tiger Pacific Capital LP Increases Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 573,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,571 shares during the period. Pinduoduo accounts for about 12.0% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $72,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.45. 962,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,837,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.96. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.