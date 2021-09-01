Tiger Pacific Capital LP Has $16.79 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP reduced its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 367,817 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises about 2.8% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,850. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.