ThreeFold (TFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $31,621.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00066213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00135853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00161793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00091494 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002416 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.