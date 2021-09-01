ThreeFold Hits Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $31,621.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00066213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00135853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00161793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00091494 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002416 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

