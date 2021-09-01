Thor Explorations’ (THX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.80 million and a P/E ratio of -91.25. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.