Thor Explorations’ (THX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on the stock.
Shares of Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.80 million and a P/E ratio of -91.25. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.