Thomson Reuters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,328 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,844% compared to the average daily volume of 377 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

TRI stock opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

