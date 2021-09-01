TheStreet Upgrades Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AMTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

AMTB opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

