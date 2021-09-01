Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.4% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.95. 1,218,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,412. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $560.70. The stock has a market cap of $218.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

