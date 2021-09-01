The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

The Western Union stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 3,443,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

