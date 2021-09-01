The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $181.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

