The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)‘s stock had its “market perfom” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.30.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$81.93 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$57.44 and a 12 month high of C$89.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.06. The firm has a market cap of C$149.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,262,893.68.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

