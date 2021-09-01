The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 155.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,960,000 after acquiring an additional 458,754 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000,000 after acquiring an additional 444,241 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after acquiring an additional 923,990 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE TD opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.