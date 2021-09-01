The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4701 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from The Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Shares of SMUUY opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

About The Siam Commercial Bank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

