The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 29th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 402,102 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,399 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $3,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $7.00 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

