The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Increases Dividend to $7.00 Per Share

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 7.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by 52.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The RMR Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 164.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of The RMR Group worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.