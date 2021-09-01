The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $376,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,130,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,457,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.87. 316,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

