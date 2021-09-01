The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €29.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.31 ($43.90).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €39.11 ($46.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.42. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €39.73 ($46.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.87.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.