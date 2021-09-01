The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.57. 4,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,776. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.17. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $344.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

