The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

SKIN opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $41,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

