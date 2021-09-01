The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Up 17.2% in August

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 8,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,135. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

