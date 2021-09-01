The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.96. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. 475,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,135. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.