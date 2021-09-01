The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce $432.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.20 million and the highest is $441.42 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 27.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The Aaron’s by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,544. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $891.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

PROG Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

