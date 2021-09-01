Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of X. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,106,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after buying an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 904.6% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after buying an additional 1,044,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,109,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:X traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 521,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,914,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

