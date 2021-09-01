Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,674 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Sysco by 529.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 906,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,630,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.11. 26,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

